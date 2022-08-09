Recap: Ichor Q2 Earnings

Ichor Hldgs ICHR reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ichor Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 20.99%, reporting an EPS of $0.98 versus an estimate of $0.81.

Revenue was up $47.25 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 13.72% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ichor Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.9 0.91 0.88 0.85 EPS Actual 0.7 0.90 0.81 0.90 Revenue Estimate 300.10M 291.04M 280.80M 285.00M Revenue Actual 293.15M 287.19M 262.86M 282.31M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Ichor Hldgs management provided guidance for Q3 2022, expecting earnings between $0.85 and $1.11 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Ichor Hldgs visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.