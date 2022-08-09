- AdaptHealth Corp AHCO delivered Q2 revenue of $727.6 million, +17.9% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $724.22 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA reached $150 million, +1.8% Y/Y.
- The company said that Q2 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA are consistent with internal expectations as it continues to overcome challenges resulting from industry shortages of CPAP equipment.
- On a sequential basis, the adjusted EBITDA margin increased 110 basis points to 20.6%, as the company continues to manage through the inflationary environment and supply chain challenges.
- The company reported EPS of $0.09, down from $0.12 a year ago and the consensus of $0.26.
- Cash flow from operations was $103.5 million.
- AdaptHealth says sleep categories showed strong sequential growth as the supply of PAP machines continues to improve relative to recent quarters.
- Guidance: AdaptHealth reaffirms FY22 sales of $2.84 - $3.04 billion versus the consensus of $2.96 billion.
- It forecasts adjusted EBITDA of $615-$675 million.
- Price Action: AHCO shares are down 14.50% at $22 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
