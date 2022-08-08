Oportun Financial: Q2 Earnings Insights

Oportun Financial OPRT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Oportun Financial beat estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.09.

Revenue was up $87.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.99 which was followed by a 9.73% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Oportun Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.59 0.72 0.44 0.05 EPS Actual 1.58 0.82 0.78 0.56 Revenue Estimate 194.08M 184.43M 152.94M 136.59M Revenue Actual 214.70M 194.10M 159.10M 138.30M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Oportun Financial management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $1.19 and $1.34 per share.

