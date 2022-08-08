Recap: ACCO Brands Q2 Earnings

ACCO Brands ACCO reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ACCO Brands missed estimated earnings by 11.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.42.

Revenue was up $3.20 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.62% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ACCO Brands's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.48 0.34 0.26 EPS Actual 0.11 0.54 0.33 0.43 Revenue Estimate 420.27M 560.93M 531.45M 474.16M Revenue Actual 441.60M 570.30M 526.70M 517.80M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

ACCO Brands management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $1.39 and $1.44 per share.

