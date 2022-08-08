Recap: i3 Verticals Q3 Earnings

i3 Verticals IIIV reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

i3 Verticals beat estimated earnings by 2.78%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.36.

Revenue was up $18.59 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.44% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at i3 Verticals's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.35 0.32 0.29 0.28 EPS Actual 0.37 0.35 0.33 0.26 Revenue Estimate 72.26M 70.07M 64.29M 55.79M Revenue Actual 78.12M 73.94M 67.18M 61.96M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

i3 Verticals management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $1.41 and $1.47 per share.

