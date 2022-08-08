- Lemonade Inc LMND reported In Force Premium increase of 54% year-over-year to $457.6 million, primarily due to a 31% increase in the number of customers and an 18% increase in premium per customer.
- Annual Dollar Retention was 83% at the end of the quarter, up 1% Y/Y.
- Gross earned premium was $106.8 million (+60% Y/Y), reflecting an increase of in-force premium earned during the quarter.
- Cross-Sells trended up, 23% of sales in Q2 were from cross-sells and upsells.
- Revenue for the quarter totaled $50 million, an increase of 77% Y/Y. Adjusted gross profit was $17.5 million (+37% Y/). The adjusted gross margin was 35%, down from 45% in 2Q21.
- Net loss was $(67.9) million, or $(1.10) per share, compared to $(0.90) per share in 2Q21.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss was $50.3 million, increased by $9.9 million as compared to 2Q21.
- The company’s cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaled approximately $1.0 billion on June 30, 2022.
- The company states that closing the Metromile transaction significantly changes the product mix. Renters now comprise about a third of our book, down from almost a half, while Car jumped from 1% to 20% overnight.
- 3Q22 Outlook: Lemonade expects In force premium of $595 million - $600 million; Gross earned premium of $127 million - $129 million; and Revenue of $63 million- $65 million.
- It expects an Adjusted EBITDA loss of ($74) million - ($69) million.
- FY22 Outlook: LMND forecasts In force premium of $610 million - $615 million; Gross earned premium of $476m million - $480 million; and Revenue of $236 million - $239 million.
- It sees an Adjusted EBITDA loss of ($245) million - ($240) million.
- Price Action: LMND shares are trading higher by 7.53% at $27 during the post-market session on Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.