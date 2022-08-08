Recap: Cabot Q3 Earnings

Cabot CBT reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cabot beat estimated earnings by 10.9%, reporting an EPS of $1.73 versus an estimate of $1.56.

Revenue was up $232.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.28 which was followed by a 4.95% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cabot's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 1.41 1.11 1.03 1.18 EPS Actual 1.69 1.29 1.11 1.35 Revenue Estimate 922.58M 870.53M 915.01M 804.81M Revenue Actual 1.09B 968.00M 904.00M 917.00M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Cabot management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $6.1 and $6.2 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Cabot visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.