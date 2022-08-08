DigitalOcean Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

DigitalOcean Holdings beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.1.

Revenue was up $30.07 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 18.14% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at DigitalOcean Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.09 0.07 0.05 EPS Actual 0.07 0.10 0.12 -0.02 Revenue Estimate 126.31M 119.05M 108.51M 98.29M Revenue Actual 127.33M 119.66M 111.43M 103.81M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

DigitalOcean Holdings management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $0.74 and $0.75 per share.

To track all earnings releases for DigitalOcean Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.