This Billion-Dollar Company Lost 40% Of Its Value, This Is What Wall Street Is Saying

- Yesterday after the market close, Health Catalyst Inc HCAT reported Q2 earnings. Shares have dropped over 30% after the news.
- SVB Leerink notes a mild Q2 beat on Tech outperformance and FY22 guidance lowered on macro headwinds.
- The company reported Q2 sales of $70.3 million, 18.5% Y/Y, which slightly beat the estimates of $69.87 million.
- FY22 guidance was cut by ~$17 million at the midpoint, with management pointing to the challenging macro environment and its impact on hospital clients and bookings.
- Health Catalyst forecasts Q3 revenue of $65.3-$68.3 million vs. the consensus of $74.61 million and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $(6)-$(4) million.
- FY22 revenues are expected to be $271.5-$275.5 million vs. the Wall Street consensus of $290.98 million.
- Separately, HCAT announced a $40 million share repurchase program (representing 2M shares/4% of shares outstanding at the current share price), following in the recent footsteps of other high-growth health tech peers e.g., DOCS, OPRX, etc.
- According to SVB Leerink, a negative stock price reaction is expected despite the low bar going into the print (HCAT -54% YTD vs. HCIT -23% on an average).
- Stifel downgraded Health Catalyst to Hold from Buy with a price target of $16, down from $27.
- JP Morgan downgrades the stock from Overweight to Neutral and lowers the price target from $20 to $16.
- Price Action: HCAT shares are down 36.90% at $11.53 during the market session on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.