Recap: Teradata Q2 Earnings

Teradata TDC reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Teradata beat estimated earnings by 13.79%, reporting an EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.29.

Revenue was down $61.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 10.15% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Teradata's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.63 0.27 0.32 0.46 EPS Actual 0.65 0.57 0.43 0.74 Revenue Estimate 489.29M 478.59M 457.53M 475.37M Revenue Actual 496.00M 475.00M 460.00M 491.00M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Teradata management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $1.55 and $1.65 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.