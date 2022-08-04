Why Chegg Stock Is Surging After Hours

Chegg Inc CHGG shares are trading higher in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results.
Chegg said second-quarter revenue decreased 2% year-over-year to $194.7 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $189.51 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
The educational services company reported a quarterly adjusted earnings of 37 cents per share, which beat average analyst estimates of 33 cents per share.
"We are executing very well on our services strategy, resulting in record high take-rates for our Chegg Study Pack. This bodes very well for future increases in ARPU and the lifetime value of our growing customer base," said Dan Rosensweig, president, and CEO of Chegg.
Chegg said it expects third-quarter revenue to be between $156 million and $160 million versus the estimate of $162.46 million. The company expects full-year revenue to be between $745 million and $770 million versus the estimate of $761.86 million.
See Also: Cloudflare Registers 54% Revenue Growth In Q2, Guides Q3 & FY22 Revenues Above Expectations
CHGG Price Action: Chegg has traded between $37.64 and $15.66 over a 52-week period.
The stock was up 8.94% in after-hours at $23.53 at press time.
Photo: Hermann Traub from Pixabay.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.