Bombardier Reports Q2 Results, Raises FY22 FCF Guidance

- Bombardier Inc. BDRAF reported second-quarter revenues of $1.6 billion, an increase of 2% year-over-year, reflecting 28 aircraft deliveries and a 22% year-over-year aftermarket revenue increase to $359 million.
- Adjusted EPS was $(0.48), an improvement from $(1.49) in 2Q21.
- Adjusted EBITDA rose 41% Y/Y to $201 million, and the margin increased 350 bps to 12.9%.
- Bombardier's cash flow from operating activities for Q2 was $422 million, and net additions to PP&E and intangible assets were $81 million.
- The company generated a free cash flow of $341 million from continuing operations in the quarter, representing an improvement of $250 million from a year ago.
- Strong order intake resulted in unit book-to-bill of 1.8 and a 37% Y/Y increase in order backlog to $14.7 billion.
- Adjusted liquidity stands at $1.8 billion, with cash and equivalents of $1.4 billion, at the end of the quarter.
- "Supply chain pressure is contributing to keeping our aircraft delivery ramp up at a conservative and steady pace, in line with our 2025 projections," commented CEO Éric Martel.
- FY22 Outlook: Bombardier reaffirmed its original guidance on aircraft deliveries to exceed 120 units, revenues to exceed $6.5 billion, with adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA to be greater than $375 million and $825 million, respectively.
- It sees cash flows from operating activities to be > $515 million, a significant increase from prior expectations of > $50 million
- Price Action: BDRAF shares are trading higher by 12.74% at $20.40 on the last check Thursday.
