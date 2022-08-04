Euronav Clocks ~50% Revenue Growth In Q2

- Euronav NV EURN reported that second-quarter revenue improved by 49.7% year-over-year to $148.69 million.
- The company realized a net loss of $(4.9) million for the quarter, or $(0.02) per share, an improvement from $(0.44) in 2Q21.
- Proportionate EBITDA increased by 231.3% Y/Y to $74.94 million, with per share being $0.37 compared to $0.11 a year ago.
- Considering the renewed contract rates from Q4 2022 onwards, the company expects quarterly revenues to be positively impacted by $15.75 million, whereas EBITDA contribution is estimated at $10 million.
- Euronav and Frontline Ltd FRO recently agreed on a stock-for-stock combination based on an exchange ratio of 1.45 Frontline shares for every Euronav share.
- At the end of June 2022, Euronav had liquidity of $459 million, comprising $275 million in cash and $184 million in undrawn committed credit facilities.
- So far in Q3, Euronav’s VLCC fleet that operated in the Tankers International Pool has earned about $12,700 per day, and 47% of the available days have been fixed.
- Euronav’s Suezmax fleet trading on the spot market has earned about $23,900 per day on average, with 49% of the available days fixed.
- Price Action: EURN shares are trading lower by 0.76% at $14.41 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.