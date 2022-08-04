Recap: Idacorp Q2 Earnings

Idacorp IDA reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Idacorp missed estimated earnings by 3.05%, reporting an EPS of $1.27 versus an estimate of $1.31.

Revenue was down $1.35 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.05% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Idacorp's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.92 0.53 1.99 1.21 EPS Actual 0.91 0.65 1.93 1.38 Revenue Estimate 306.55M 264.04M 392.03M 315.47M Revenue Actual 344.29M 335.01M 446.94M 360.07M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Idacorp management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $4.95 and $5.05 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Idacorp visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.