Recap: Delek US Holdings Q2 Earnings

Delek US Hldgs DK reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Delek US Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 34.56%, reporting an EPS of $4.4 versus an estimate of $3.27.

Revenue was up $3.79 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.7 which was followed by a 11.58% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Delek US Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.12 -0.70 -0.39 -0.23 EPS Actual 0.58 -0.61 0.13 -0.88 Revenue Estimate 2.95B 2.68B 2.54B 2.12B Revenue Actual 4.46B 3.11B 2.96B 2.19B

To track all earnings releases for Delek US Hldgs visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.