AppHarvest Cuts Annual Guidance Citing Supply Chain Woes

- AppHarvest Inc APPH reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 39% year-on-year to $4.36 million, versus $3.14 million last year.
- The company attributed the sales growth to a stronger overall market for tomato pricing, a more favorable mix of premium tomatoes, expanded product variety commanding higher prices, enhanced training and productivity improvements, and a lower distribution fee percentage.
- Operating expenses declined 26.4% Y/Y to $20.2 million. The loss from operations narrowed Y/Y to $(29.9) million. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(17.9) million.
- Loss per share of $(0.28) beat the analyst consensus of $(0.29).
- AppHarvest held $99.3 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022.
- AppHarvest secured new sources of non-dilutive capital through two USDA loan guarantees announced on August 1, totaling $50 million.
- "Our food system remains broken, and continued food security issues, inflation and commodity price increases have only heightened interest in CEA as a more sustainable solution to decrease U.S. reliance on imported fruits and vegetable," said Founder & CEO Jonathan Webb.
- Outlook: Appharvest expects to be closer to the lower end of its guidance range and tightened its FY22 net sales outlook to $20 million - $25 million (prior view $24 million - $32 million) versus the consensus of $26.06 million.
- It sees an FY22 adjusted EBITDA loss of $(80) million - $(85) million (prior view $(70) million - $(80) million), reflecting net sales outlook adjustment and higher cost of goods driven by supply chain delays and other inflationary effects.
- Price Action: APPH shares are trading lower by 5.96% at $3.79 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.