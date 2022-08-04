Market Volatility Declines Sharply After Nasdaq Jumps More Than 300 Points

U.S. stocks rose sharply on Wednesday, with Treasury yields climbing to two-week highs on Wednesday following better-than-expected economic data and strong projections from some major companies.
All the three major indices settled higher, with Nasdaq settling at a three-month high level on Wednesday.
Crude oil futures, however, moved lower on Wednesday following data showing an unexpected increase in US crude and gasoline stockpiles last week.
Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL jumped over 9% on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised earnings guidance for FY22. Moderna, Inc. MRNA shares jumped 16% after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and announced a $3 billion buyback plan.
The Dow Jones rose around 1.3% to close at 32,812.50 on Wednesday, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite climbed approximately 1.56% and 2.59%, respectively in the previous session.
Majority of the sectors on the S&P 500 settled higher, with information technology and consumer discretionary stocks recording the biggest surge on Wednesday. Energy, however, was the worst performing sector in the previous session, dropping around 3%.
The Chicago Board Options Exchange's CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) dipped 8.3% to 21.95 points.
What is CBOE Volatility Index?
The CBOE Volatility Index, popularly known as VIX, is a measure of the equity market's expectation of volatility based on S&P 500 index call and put options.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.