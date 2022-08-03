ñol

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 3, 2022 6:10 PM | 1 min read
QuinStreet: Q4 Earnings Insights

QuinStreet QNST reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

QuinStreet missed estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.05.

Revenue was down $4.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 7.74% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at QuinStreet's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 0.10 0.08 0.16 0.15
EPS Actual 0.09 0.06 0.17 0.17
Revenue Estimate 155.61M 133.24M 152.31M 142.62M
Revenue Actual 150.66M 125.33M 159.61M 151.20M

To track all earnings releases for QuinStreet visit their earnings calendar here.

