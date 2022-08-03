QuinStreet: Q4 Earnings Insights

QuinStreet QNST reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
QuinStreet missed estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.05.
Revenue was down $4.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 7.74% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at QuinStreet's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.10
|0.08
|0.16
|0.15
|EPS Actual
|0.09
|0.06
|0.17
|0.17
|Revenue Estimate
|155.61M
|133.24M
|152.31M
|142.62M
|Revenue Actual
|150.66M
|125.33M
|159.61M
|151.20M
To track all earnings releases for QuinStreet visit their earnings calendar here.
