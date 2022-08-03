- Booking Holdings Inc BKNG second-quarter revenue nearly doubled year-over-year to $4.29 billion (+98.8% Y/Y), missing the consensus of $4.33 billion.
- Agency revenue were $2.3 billion (+73.3% Y/Y), Merchant$1.75 billion (+164.6% Y/Y); and Advertising and other $244 million (+42.7% Y/Y).
- Q2 gross travel bookings were $34.5 billion (+57% Y/Y). Room nights booked increased 56% Y/Y.
- Adjusted EPS was $19.08, beating the consensus of $17.56.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $1.1 billion, compared to $48 million in the prior-year quarter.
- Booking reported an operating income of 1 billion, compared to a loss of $(56) million a year ago. BKNG's net cash provided by operating activities year-to-date totaled $4.38 billion, compared to $945 million a year ago. Free cash flow was $4.18 billion.
- The company held cash and cash equivalents of $11.84 billion as of June 30, 2022.
- "Looking forward, we expect record Q3 revenue and are very busy working with our customers and partners to help enable an extremely busy summer travel season," commented Glenn Fogel, Chief Executive Officer.
- Price Action: BKNG shares are trading lower by 3.08% at $1,906 during the post-market session on Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.