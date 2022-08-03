Criteo Q2 Bottom-Line Surpass Street View

- Criteo S.A. CRTO reported a second-quarter FY22 contribution ex-TAC decline of 3% Y/Y to $215 million, missing the consensus of $220.81 million.
- Contribution ex-TAC from Marketing Solutions declined 8% to $177.97 million, and Retail Media grew 36% Y/Y to $36.56 million.
- Revenue decreased by 10% Y/Y, or 3% at constant currency, to $495 million.
- Criteo's activated media spend rose 9% Y/Y in constant currency to $676 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $50 million (-26% Y/Y), and margin contracted 800 bps to 23%.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.58 (-8% Y/Y), beating the consensus of $0.43.
- Cash flow from operating activities decreased 47% year-over-year to $14 million in Q2.
- CRTO held cash and equivalents of $563 million as of June 30, 2022, after spending approximately $21 million on share repurchases in the quarter.
- Criteo completed the acquisition of AdTech platform company IPONWEB on August 1, 2022.
- "We are on pace to deliver sustainable and profitable growth in 2022, and we remain confident in our long-term growth outlook. With our strategic acquisition of IPONWEB and our share buyback program, we are deploying our capital to accelerate growth and drive near- and long-term shareholder value," said CFO Sarah Glickman.
- 3Q22 Outlook: Criteo sees contributions ex-TAC of $223 million - $229 million, against the consensus of $225.15 million. Adjusted EBITDA of $48 million - $53 million.
- FY2 Outlook: Criteo expects Contribution ex-TAC to grow by 11% - 14% at constant currency, including the contribution from the IPONWEB acquisition.
- It sees an Adjusted EBITDA margin of ~30% - 31% of Contribution ex-TAC and a Free Cash Flow conversion rate of about 45% of Adjusted EBITDA.
- Price Action: CRTO shares traded higher by 6.24% at $26.74 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.