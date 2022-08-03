ñol

What's Going On With Bumble Shares Today?

by Dylan Wechsler, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 3, 2022 10:21 AM | 1 min read
What's Going On With Bumble Shares Today?

Shares of Bumble Inc BMBL shares are trading roughly flat after falling premarket in sympathy with Match Group Inc. MTCH, which reported worse-than-expected second-quarter sales and guided for muted top-line growth in the second half of 2022.

Match Group late Tuesday reported second-quarter revenues of $794.51 million, missing the consensus analyst estimate of $805.58 Million. The company also guided for third-quarter revenues of $790 to $800 million versus the conensus estimate of $885.21 million. 

Bumble will announce its second-quarter earnings on Wednesday August 10th. 

Price Action: Bumble shares were trading down 0.60% at $35.79 at the time of publication, according to data from Benzinga Pro

Photo: Courtesy of Good Faces Agency on Unsplash


 

