What's Going On With Bumble Shares Today?

Shares of Bumble Inc BMBL shares are trading roughly flat after falling premarket in sympathy with Match Group Inc. MTCH, which reported worse-than-expected second-quarter sales and guided for muted top-line growth in the second half of 2022.

Match Group late Tuesday reported second-quarter revenues of $794.51 million, missing the consensus analyst estimate of $805.58 Million. The company also guided for third-quarter revenues of $790 to $800 million versus the conensus estimate of $885.21 million.

Bumble will announce its second-quarter earnings on Wednesday August 10th.

Price Action: Bumble shares were trading down 0.60% at $35.79 at the time of publication, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Courtesy of Good Faces Agency on Unsplash



