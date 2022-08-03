- Tupperware Brands Corp TUP reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 18% year-on-year to $340.40 million, beating the consensus of $330.20 million.
- The net sales decrease was driven by lower overall sales force activity, lockdowns in China, and lower consumer sentiment in Europe.
- Sales in North America fell 15% Y/Y to $104.3 million, South America rose 13% to $74.4 million, Europe decreased 38% to $70.9 million, and Asia sales dropped 21% to $90.8 million.
- The gross profit fell 23% to $220.7 million, and the gross margin contracted by 350 basis points to 64.9%.
- The operating margin was 7.3%, and operating income for the quarter decreased 65.6% to $24.8 million.
- The company held $118.8 million in cash and equivalents as of June 25, 2022.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $38.1 million versus $92.1 million last year.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.41 beat the analyst consensus of $0.25.
- "While we are not pleased with our current performance and level of profitability, I am encouraged by sequential improvement in profit in the second quarter, reflecting the many bold actions we continue to take, and I see promising signs that our strategies are working," said CEO Miguel Fernandez.
- The company also stated Mark Burgess had been elected to its Board of Directors, effective August 4.
- Price Action: TUP shares are trading higher by 60.42% at $11.55 on the last check Wednesday.
