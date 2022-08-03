Airbnb Faces Several Price Target Cuts After Q2 Results, Shares Plunge

Airbnb Inc ABNB reported weaker-than-expected top line results for its second quarter.

Airbnb said second-quarter revenue increased 58% year-over-year to $2.1 billion, which missed the estimate of 2.11 billion. Airbnb expects third-quarter revenue to be between $2.78 billion and $2.88 billion versus the estimate of $2.77 billion.

Airbnb shares dropped 6.3% to $109.00 in pre-market trading.

Several analysts made changes to their price targets on Airbnb following the release of results.