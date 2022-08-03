Lamar Advertising: Q2 Earnings Insights

Lamar Advertising LAMR reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 06:25 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Lamar Advertising beat estimated earnings by 3.94%, reporting an EPS of $1.32 versus an estimate of $1.27.
Revenue was up $72.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 2.65% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lamar Advertising's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.72
|1.18
|1.15
|0.86
|EPS Actual
|0.91
|1.21
|1.05
|1.18
|Revenue Estimate
|427.21M
|473.38M
|458.94M
|427.83M
|Revenue Actual
|451.39M
|494.57M
|476.89M
|445.05M
