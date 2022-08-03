Lamar Advertising: Q2 Earnings Insights

Lamar Advertising LAMR reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 06:25 AM.

Earnings

Lamar Advertising beat estimated earnings by 3.94%, reporting an EPS of $1.32 versus an estimate of $1.27.

Revenue was up $72.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 2.65% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lamar Advertising's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.72 1.18 1.15 0.86 EPS Actual 0.91 1.21 1.05 1.18 Revenue Estimate 427.21M 473.38M 458.94M 427.83M Revenue Actual 451.39M 494.57M 476.89M 445.05M

