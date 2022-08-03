ñol

Infineon Registers 33% Revenue Growth In Q3 Backed By Automotive, Systems Revenues

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
August 3, 2022 9:15 AM | 1 min read
  • Infineon Technologies AG IFNNY reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 33% year on year to €3.62 billion.
  • Automotive revenue rose 41% to €1.7 billion; Industrial Power Control revenue grew by 6% Y/Y to €436 million; Power & Sensor Systems revenue rose 35% to €1.02 billion; Connected Secure Systems revenue rose 32% to €456 million.
  • Adjusted gross margin expanded 360 basis points to 45.4%, and operating income rose 98.8% to €690 million.
  • Adjusted EPS was €0.49 versus €0.27 last year.
  • The company generated €996 million in operating cash flow and held €1.6 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • Guidance: Infineon sees Q4 revenue of €3.9 billion.
  • Infineon boosted the FY22 revenue guidance from €13.5 billion to €14 billion.
  • Price Action: IFNNY shares traded higher by 2.40% at $27.72 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceTech