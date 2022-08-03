Recap: NiSource Q2 Earnings

NiSource NI reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
NiSource missed estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $0.13.
Revenue was up $203.10 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.21% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at NiSource's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.77
|0.36
|0.09
|0.13
|EPS Actual
|0.75
|0.39
|0.11
|0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|1.68B
|1.51B
|950.45M
|1.06B
|Revenue Actual
|1.87B
|1.41B
|959.40M
|979.90M
