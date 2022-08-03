CoreCard: Q2 Earnings Insights

CoreCard CCRD reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:15 AM.
Earnings
CoreCard reported in-line EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.33.
Revenue was up $1.85 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 4.12% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CoreCard's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.8
|0.28
|0.11
|0.26
|EPS Actual
|1
|0.30
|0.29
|0.32
|Revenue Estimate
|18.77M
|12.25M
|8.50M
|10.58M
|Revenue Actual
|24.28M
|13.05M
|12.94M
|13.36M
