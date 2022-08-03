Marcus: Q2 Earnings Insights

Marcus MCS reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Marcus beat estimated earnings by 140.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.1.

Revenue was up $106.01 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 5.2% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Marcus's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.36 -0.18 -0.42 -0.76 EPS Actual -0.48 0.18 0.01 -0.67 Revenue Estimate 113.51M 154.31M 113.99M 83.53M Revenue Actual 132.24M 169.05M 145.86M 92.55M

To track all earnings releases for Marcus visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.