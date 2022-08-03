Marcus: Q2 Earnings Insights

Marcus MCS reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:45 AM.
Earnings
Marcus beat estimated earnings by 140.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.1.
Revenue was up $106.01 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 5.2% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Marcus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.36
|-0.18
|-0.42
|-0.76
|EPS Actual
|-0.48
|0.18
|0.01
|-0.67
|Revenue Estimate
|113.51M
|154.31M
|113.99M
|83.53M
|Revenue Actual
|132.24M
|169.05M
|145.86M
|92.55M
