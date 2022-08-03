Pacira BioSciences: Q2 Earnings Insights

Pacira BioSciences PCRX reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Pacira BioSciences missed estimated earnings by 42.05%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.88.
Revenue was up $33.82 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 6.75% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Pacira BioSciences's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.83
|0.90
|0.65
|0.69
|EPS Actual
|0.64
|0.97
|0.72
|0.77
|Revenue Estimate
|159.49M
|155.74M
|130.38M
|128.01M
|Revenue Actual
|157.99M
|159.19M
|127.72M
|135.59M
To track all earnings releases for Pacira BioSciences visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.