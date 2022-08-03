Pacira BioSciences: Q2 Earnings Insights

Pacira BioSciences PCRX reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Pacira BioSciences missed estimated earnings by 42.05%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.88.

Revenue was up $33.82 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 6.75% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pacira BioSciences's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.83 0.90 0.65 0.69 EPS Actual 0.64 0.97 0.72 0.77 Revenue Estimate 159.49M 155.74M 130.38M 128.01M Revenue Actual 157.99M 159.19M 127.72M 135.59M

