Fresh Del Monte Produce Posts Mixed Q2 Earnings

by

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc FDP reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 6% year-on-year to $1.21 billion, beating the consensus of $1.15 billion.

reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 6% year-on-year to $1.21 billion, beating the consensus of $1.15 billion. The company said price increases drove its sales growth.

Gross profit fell 26.6% Y/Y to $80.7 million, and the profit margin contracted 290 basis points to 6.7%.

The operating margin was 2.8%, and operating income for the quarter declined 42.2% to $34.3 million.

The company held $15.6 million in cash and equivalents as of July 1, 2022. The total debt of the company was $462.7 million.

Adjusted EBITDA of $55.7 million decreased 33.4% Y/Y.

Adjusted EPS of $0.43 missed the analyst consensus of $0.79.

On August 2, 2022, the company's Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on September 9, 2022, to shareholders of record on August 17, 2022.

Price Action: FDP shares closed lower by 1.05% at $30.02 on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNews