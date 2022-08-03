ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Fresh Del Monte Produce Posts Mixed Q2 Earnings

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 3, 2022 8:45 AM | 1 min read
  • Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc FDP reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 6% year-on-year to $1.21 billion, beating the consensus of $1.15 billion.
  • The company said price increases drove its sales growth.
  • Gross profit fell 26.6% Y/Y to $80.7 million, and the profit margin contracted 290 basis points to 6.7%.
  • The operating margin was 2.8%, and operating income for the quarter declined 42.2% to $34.3 million.
  • The company held $15.6 million in cash and equivalents as of July 1, 2022. The total debt of the company was $462.7 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $55.7 million decreased 33.4% Y/Y.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.43 missed the analyst consensus of $0.79.
  • On August 2, 2022, the company's Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on September 9, 2022, to shareholders of record on August 17, 2022.
  • Price Action: FDP shares closed lower by 1.05% at $30.02 on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNews