Recap: Sinclair Broadcast Group Q2 Earnings

Sinclair Broadcast Group SBGI reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Earnings

Sinclair Broadcast Group reported an EPS of $-0.03.

Revenue was down $775.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.44 which was followed by a 1.95% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sinclair Broadcast Group's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -1.07 0.05 -0.86 -4.47 EPS Actual 0.37 -0.99 0.52 -4.02 Revenue Estimate 1.53B 1.56B 1.58B 1.59B Revenue Actual 1.29B 1.48B 1.53B 1.61B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.