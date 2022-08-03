Recap: Belden Q2 Earnings

Belden BDC reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Belden beat estimated earnings by 11.89%, reporting an EPS of $1.6 versus an estimate of $1.43.

Revenue was up $64.58 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 1.52% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Belden's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.09 1.27 1.18 0.93 EPS Actual 1.31 1.32 1.31 1.21 Revenue Estimate 571.84M 625.51M 601.53M 542.76M Revenue Actual 610.37M 638.91M 630.84M 601.97M

