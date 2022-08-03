Recap: Belden Q2 Earnings

Belden BDC reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Belden beat estimated earnings by 11.89%, reporting an EPS of $1.6 versus an estimate of $1.43.
Revenue was up $64.58 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 1.52% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Belden's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.09
|1.27
|1.18
|0.93
|EPS Actual
|1.31
|1.32
|1.31
|1.21
|Revenue Estimate
|571.84M
|625.51M
|601.53M
|542.76M
|Revenue Actual
|610.37M
|638.91M
|630.84M
|601.97M
To track all earnings releases for Belden visit their earnings calendar here.
