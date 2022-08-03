Recap: Mastech Digital Q2 Earnings

Mastech Digital MHH reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Mastech Digital missed estimated earnings by 11.76%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.34.
Revenue was up $8.46 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 3.36% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Mastech Digital's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.35
|0.38
|0.35
|0.23
|EPS Actual
|0.28
|0.34
|0.38
|0.29
|Revenue Estimate
|60.26M
|59.90M
|57.65M
|52.37M
|Revenue Actual
|59.76M
|59.05M
|59.53M
|53.66M
To track all earnings releases for Mastech Digital visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.