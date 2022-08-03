Recap: Brookfield Infr Partners Q2 Earnings

Brookfield Infr Partners BIP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Brookfield Infr Partners missed estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.14.
Revenue was up $1.02 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 1.5% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Brookfield Infr Partners's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.09
|0.06
|0.04
|0.13
|EPS Actual
|-0.01
|0.09
|0.48
|0.41
|Revenue Estimate
|2.92B
|2.44B
|1.38B
|1.11B
|Revenue Actual
|3.41B
|3.25B
|2.94B
|2.66B
