Recap: NOW Q2 Earnings

NOW DNOW reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
NOW beat estimated earnings by 52.94%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.17.
Revenue was up $139.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.99% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at NOW's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.09
|0.03
|0.02
|-0.02
|EPS Actual
|0.14
|0.07
|0.05
|0
|Revenue Estimate
|456.42M
|426.10M
|422.80M
|385.16M
|Revenue Actual
|473.00M
|432.00M
|439.00M
|400.00M
