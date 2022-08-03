Recap: ODP Q2 Earnings

ODP ODP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ODP beat estimated earnings by 71.74%, reporting an EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.46.
Revenue was down $252.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.48 which was followed by a 0.7% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ODP's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.79
|0.49
|1.52
|0.62
|EPS Actual
|1.27
|0.71
|1.76
|0.51
|Revenue Estimate
|2.13B
|1.98B
|2.27B
|2.22B
|Revenue Actual
|2.18B
|2.04B
|2.18B
|2.29B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
ODP management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $4.1 and $4.5 per share.
