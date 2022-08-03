Editas Medicine: Q2 Earnings Insights

Editas Medicine EDIT reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Editas Medicine beat estimated earnings by 4.88%, reporting an EPS of $-0.78 versus an estimate of $-0.82.

Revenue was up $5.98 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 7.91% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Editas Medicine's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.79 -0.72 -0.82 -0.83 EPS Actual -0.74 -0.61 -0.57 -0.81 Revenue Estimate 3.85M 4.29M 4.78M 6.17M Revenue Actual 6.77M 12.47M 6.20M 379K

