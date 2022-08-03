OneSpaWorld Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

OneSpaWorld Holdings OSW reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

OneSpaWorld Holdings beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.02.

Revenue was up $118.23 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 4.85% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at OneSpaWorld Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.05 -0.14 -0.20 EPS Actual -0.03 -0.01 -0.11 -0.16 Revenue Estimate 84.76M 84.53M 27.90M 6.42M Revenue Actual 87.66M 85.65M 43.63M 9.15M

