OneSpaWorld Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

OneSpaWorld Holdings OSW reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
OneSpaWorld Holdings beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.02.
Revenue was up $118.23 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 4.85% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at OneSpaWorld Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.04
|-0.05
|-0.14
|-0.20
|EPS Actual
|-0.03
|-0.01
|-0.11
|-0.16
|Revenue Estimate
|84.76M
|84.53M
|27.90M
|6.42M
|Revenue Actual
|87.66M
|85.65M
|43.63M
|9.15M
To track all earnings releases for OneSpaWorld Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.
