Recap: Perion Network Q2 Earnings

Perion Network PERI reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Perion Network beat estimated earnings by 59.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.32.

Revenue was up $36.98 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 6.02% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Perion Network's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.28 0.39 0.17 0.18 EPS Actual 0.44 0.62 0.40 0.33 Revenue Estimate 122.02M 144.96M 108.96M 104.94M Revenue Actual 125.31M 157.97M 121.03M 109.68M

