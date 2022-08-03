Recap: Perion Network Q2 Earnings

Perion Network PERI reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Perion Network beat estimated earnings by 59.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.32.
Revenue was up $36.98 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 6.02% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Perion Network's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.28
|0.39
|0.17
|0.18
|EPS Actual
|0.44
|0.62
|0.40
|0.33
|Revenue Estimate
|122.02M
|144.96M
|108.96M
|104.94M
|Revenue Actual
|125.31M
|157.97M
|121.03M
|109.68M
