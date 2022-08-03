Triumph Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Triumph Group TGI reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Triumph Group beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $0.1.
Revenue was down $47.26 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 20.39% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Triumph Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.42
|0.20
|0.09
|0.04
|EPS Actual
|0.39
|0.21
|0.10
|0.09
|Revenue Estimate
|405.19M
|374.28M
|373.33M
|397.31M
|Revenue Actual
|386.65M
|319.25M
|357.40M
|396.65M
