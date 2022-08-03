ñol

ISM Services Index Might Slow Further To This Level In July, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
August 3, 2022 5:34 AM | 1 min read

The Dow Jones closed lower by more than 400 points on Tuesday as Caterpillar Inc. CAT reported mixed quarterly results.

Below is a look at the major economic reports scheduled for release today.

  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for July is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. The final services PMI is projected to hold at the 47.0 level for July, which was the first contraction in services activity in two years.
  • Data on factory orders for June will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. After rising 0.8% in May, analysts expect factory orders surging 1.1% in June.
  • The ISM services index for July is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The ISM’s index has been slowing and is projected to slow to 53.0 in July compared to June's reading of 55.3.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker is set to speak at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Market Volatility Increases As Dow Tumbles Over 400 Points

Check out our premarket coverage here

Posted In: Economic DataEarningsNewsEconomicsPre-Market OutlookMarkets