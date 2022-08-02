Park-Ohio Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights

Park-Ohio Hldgs PKOH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Park-Ohio Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 16.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.25.
Revenue was up $78.60 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.26 which was followed by a 27.18% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Park-Ohio Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.53
|-0.12
|0.28
|0.45
|EPS Actual
|0.73
|-1.08
|-0.32
|-0.33
|Revenue Estimate
|378.15M
|364.23M
|348.33M
|352.90M
|Revenue Actual
|418.40M
|369.90M
|358.50M
|350.00M
