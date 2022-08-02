Park-Ohio Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights

Park-Ohio Hldgs PKOH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Park-Ohio Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 16.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.25.

Revenue was up $78.60 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.26 which was followed by a 27.18% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Park-Ohio Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.53 -0.12 0.28 0.45 EPS Actual 0.73 -1.08 -0.32 -0.33 Revenue Estimate 378.15M 364.23M 348.33M 352.90M Revenue Actual 418.40M 369.90M 358.50M 350.00M

To track all earnings releases for Park-Ohio Hldgs visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.