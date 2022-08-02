PennyMac Financial Servs: Q2 Earnings Insights

PennyMac Financial Servs PFSI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PennyMac Financial Servs beat estimated earnings by 107.27%, reporting an EPS of $2.28 versus an estimate of $1.1.

Revenue was down $230.74 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.49 which was followed by a 0.08% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PennyMac Financial Servs's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 2.45 3.62 3.5 3.54 EPS Actual 2.94 2.79 3.8 2.94 Revenue Estimate 630.37M 762.58M 807.80M 812.75M Revenue Actual 657.50M 693.81M 786.61M 742.25M

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 2.45 3.62 3.5 3.54 EPS Actual 2.94 2.79 3.8 2.94 Revenue Estimate 630.37M 762.58M 807.80M 812.75M Revenue Actual 657.50M 693.81M 786.61M 742.25M

To track all earnings releases for PennyMac Financial Servs visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.