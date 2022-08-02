Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD reported a second-quarter net revenue decline of 44% year-over-year to $318 million, missing the consensus of $321.12 million. The revenue increased 6% sequentially, with a net interest revenue increase of 35%.
EPS was $(0.34), beating the consensus of $(0.37). Total operating expenses increased 22% Y/Y to $610 million.
Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(80) million, compared to an income of $90 million in 2Q21.
Net Cumulative Funded Accounts were 22.9 million, an increase of 100 thousand sequentially. Monthly Active Users decreased 1.9 million sequentially to 14 million as customers navigated the volatile market environment.
Assets Under Custody decreased 31% sequentially to $64.2 billion, primarily driven by lower market asset valuations. Net Deposits were $5.2 billion, which translates to an annualized growth rate of 22% relative to the prior period AUC.
Also Read: How Does Robinhood Make Money
Average Revenues Per User increased to $56 from $53 in 1Q22.
The company also announced a headcount reduction of approximately 23%. "While employees from all functions will be impacted, the changes are particularly concentrated in our operations, marketing, and program management functions," said CEO and Co-Founder Vlad Tenev in a press release.
HOOD's net cash used in operating activities year-to-date was $826 million, compared to cash provided of $399 million in 2Q21. It had cash and cash equivalents of $5.96 billion as of June 30, 2022.
FY Outlook: The company expects GAAP total operating expenses of $2.46 billion to $2.60 billion, and $1.70 billion to $1.76 billion on an adjusted basis.
Price Action: HOOD shares are trading lower by 2.28% at $9.02 during the post-market session on Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.