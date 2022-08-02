Airbnb Inc ABNB reported second-quarter revenue growth of 58% year-over-year to $2.1 billion, in line with the consensus of $2.1 billion. GAAP EPS of $0.56 beats by $0.13.
The revenue was up 73% compared to 2Q19. The revenue growth was driven by the combination of growth in Nights and Experiences Booked and continued strength in ADR.
Net income was $379 million compared with net losses of $(68 million) in 2Q21 and $297 million in 2Q19. Relative to Q2 2021, the net profit margin increased 23%, from a negative 5% in 2Q21 to a positive 18% in 2Q22.
Adjusted EBITDA was $711 million, a substantial improvement compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $217 million in2Q21 and $(43) million in 2Q19, and the margin was 34%.
Nights and Experiences Booked for Q2 stood at $103.7 million (+25% Y/Y) and +24% compared to 2Q19.
Gross Booking Value was $17 billion, an increase of 27% Y/Y and +73% compared to 2Q19. Airbnb generated $800 million of net cash from operating activities in Q2 and $2.9 billion trailing twelve months of Free Cash Flow.
Long-term stays increased nearly 25% from a year ago and by almost 90% from Q2 2019. The average daily rate averaged $164 in Q2, representing a 40% increase compared to the same period in 2019, and a 1% increase from 2Q21.
As of June 30, 2022, ABNB had $9.9 billion of cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and restricted cash.
Buyback: The company announced a $2 billion share repurchase program.
3Q22 Outlook: Airbnb expects revenue of $2.78 billion-$2.88 billion vs. a consensus of $2.77 billion; It expects Adjusted EBITDA to be the strongest quarterly Adjusted EBITDA yet, and the margin to be at or slightly below 49% primarily due to the timing of expenses.
It experts Nights and Experienced Booked year-over-year growth to be stable with the year-over-year growth in Q2 2022. It expects slightly higher ADRs than 3Q21 resulting in a modest acceleration in GBV growth.
Price Action: ABNB shares are trading lower by 9.03% at $105.83 during the post-market session on Tuesday.
Photo via Pixabay
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.