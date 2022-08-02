Expeditors Shares Fall Post Mixed Q2 Results

- Expeditors International of Washington Inc EXPD reported second-quarter revenue growth of 27.6% year-over-year to $4.6 billion, missing the consensus of $4.73 billion.
- Revenue by segment: Airfreight services $1.6 billion (+5.2% Y/Y); Ocean freight and ocean services $1.76 billion (+60.2% Y/Y); and Customs brokerage and other services $1.24 billion (+25.7% Y/Y).
- EPS was $2.27 (+23% Y/Y), beating the consensus of $2.14.
- Airfreight tonnage volume and ocean container volume decreased 17% and 11% Y/Y, respectively.
- The operating income increased by 23.2% Y/Y to $505.98 million, and the margin contracted by 40 bps to 11%.
- EXPD's net cash from operating activities year-to-date totaled $972.59 million, compared to $386.13 million a year ago. It held cash and cash equivalents of $1.98 billion as of June 30, 2022.
- "During the second quarter we continued the recovery from the February cyber-attack and re-established digital connections with many of our customers, which limited our ability to move cargo through our systems. We also experienced a significant drop in volumes in China due to the various lockdowns that resulted in factories not operating and cargo being unavailable to ship. We believe the volume changes are primarily related to timing of our recovery from the cyber-attack, our significant market presence in China, as well as a slowing economy and an overall drop in demand," commented CEO Jeffrey S. Musser.
- Price Action: EXPD shares are trading lower by 3.99% at $102.23 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.