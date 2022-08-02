KBR Q2 Bottom-Line Tops Street View; Misses On Revenue

- KBR, Inc. KBR reported second-quarter revenue growth of 5.2% year-over-year to $1.62 billion, missing the consensus of $1.63 billion.
- Adjusted EPS was $0.76, beating the consensus of $0.65
- The gross margin contracted by 104 bps to 12.4%.
- Adjusted EBITDA improved by 19.2% Y/Y to $186 million, and margin expanded by 135 bps to 11.5%.
- KBR’s adjusted operating cash flows year-to-date totaled $214 million, compared to $165 million a year ago. Adjusted free cash flow was $195 million.
- The company’s exit from commercial activities in Russia resulted in a predominantly non-cash pretax charge of $12 million in Q2 2022.
- During the quarter, KBR delivered book-to-bill of 2.1x and recorded $2.9 billion of awards and options. Total backlog and options were $19.21 billion at the end of the quarter.
- FY22 Guidance: KBR expects consolidated revenue of $6.4 billion - $6.8 billion versus the consensus of $6.63 billion; Adjusted EBITDA margin of 10%.
- It expects GAAP EPS of $1.09 - $1.21 (prior $1.02 - $1.14) and adjusted EPS of $2.53 - $2.65 vs. the consensus of $2.61.
- GAAP operating cash flow of $330 million - $370 million; adjusted OCF of $360 million - $400 million.
- Price Action: KBR shares are trading higher by 0.53% at $52.78 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.