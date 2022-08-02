GEO Group Shares Soar On Solid Q2, Raised FY22 Outlook

- Geo Group Inc GEO reported a second-quarter revenue increase of 4% year-over-year to $588.18 million, beating the consensus of $561.5 million.
- The operating income increased by 31.3% Y/Y to $95.07 million, and the margin expanded by 336 bps to 16.2%.
- Adjusted EPS improved to $0.42 from $0.41 a year ago. AFFO per share was $0.69 compared to $0.71 a year ago.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased by 11.8% Y/Y to $132.34 million, and margin expanded by 157 bps to 22.5%.
- GEO had ~$587.9 million in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2022.
- George C. Zoley, Executive Chairman of GEO, commented, "Our diversified business units have delivered robust results over the last two years, which has allowed us to reduce our net recourse debt by approximately $375 million since the beginning of 2020, significantly deleveraging our balance sheet."
- The has increased FY22 guidance despite the expected interest expense increase and issued guidance for the third and fourth quarters of 2022.
- 3Q22 Outlook: GEO expects quarterly revenues of $603 million - $608 million (consensus $555.8 million).
- AFFO to be $0.55 - $0.57 per diluted share and Adjusted EBITDA to be $131 million - $138 million.
- 4Q22 Outlook: The company sees quarterly revenues of $600 million - $605 million.
- AFFO to be $0.52 - $0.56 per diluted share and Adjusted EBITDA to be $127 million - $135 million.
- FY22 Outlook: The company expects annual revenues of ~$2.35 billion (prior view $2.2 billion) vs. the consensus of $2.22 billion.
- It sees Adjusted EPS of $1.28 - $1.34 (prior view $1.17 - $1.27) and AFFO per share of $2.40 - $2.46 (prior view $2.30 - $2.40).
- GEO expects adjusted EBITDA of $515 million - $530 million (previous view $453 million - $471 million).
- Price Action: GEO shares are trading higher by 10.4% at $7.22 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.