Earnings Outlook For Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT SBRA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Sabra Health Care REIT will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16.

Sabra Health Care REIT bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Here's a look at Sabra Health Care REIT's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.36 0.38 0.38 EPS Actual 0.38 0.39 0.38 0.41 Price Change % 8.5% -1.59% -2.37% -2.59%

Stock Performance

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT were trading at $15.57 as of August 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.44%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

