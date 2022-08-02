ñol

Sabre Tops Q2 Aided By Pandemic Recovery; Lifts FY22 Outlook

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
August 2, 2022 10:10 AM | 1 min read
  • Sabre Corp SABR reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 57% year-on-year to $657.5 million, beating the consensus of $649.7 million.
  • Revenue growth was driven by higher global air, hotel, and other travel bookings reflecting continued recovery from the pandemic.
  • Travel Solutions revenue rose 60% Y/Y to $599 million, and the corresponding operating income improved 185% Y/Y to $57.7 million. Distribution revenue grew 98% Y/Y to $432 million, and IT Solutions revenue increased 8% Y/Y to $168 million. 
  • Hospitality Solutions' revenue increased by 30% Y/Y to $66.2 million, while the operating loss widened to $(12) million.
  • The adjusted EBITDA margin improved from (16.8)% to 3.7%.
  • Adjusted loss per share of $(0.25) beat the consensus loss of $(0.31).
  • It used $73.2 million in operating cash flow and held $1.01 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • Outlook: Sabre raised its FY22 revenue outlook of $2.3 billion - $2.6 billion (from $2.2 billion $2.5 billion) at 50% bookings recovery (% of 2019), $2.7 billion - $3.0 billion (from $2.5 billion - $2.8 billion) at 60% bookings recovery, and $3.0 billion - $3.3 billion (from $2.8 billion - $3.1 billion) at 70% bookings recovery.
  • Price Action: SABR shares traded higher by 4.95% at $6.57 on the last check Tuesday.

